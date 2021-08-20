Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.29 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will report $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.41. The Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $13.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $14.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on COO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.79.

Shares of NYSE COO traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,166. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $294.93 and a 1-year high of $445.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $406.73.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 38,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,918 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

