Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) dropped 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.28 and last traded at $54.35. Approximately 1,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 449,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

In related news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $365,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after buying an additional 206,670 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 104,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 236,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,739,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile (NYSE:KTB)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

