Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Up 7.1%

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.93 and last traded at $27.77. 28,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,726,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agora has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.21 and a beta of -0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.91.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 26.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Agora by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after buying an additional 1,860,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Agora by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,533,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,287,000 after buying an additional 428,532 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agora by 249.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,003,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,065,000 after buying an additional 1,429,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after buying an additional 1,655,365 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

