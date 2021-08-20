Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Shares Gap Up to $7.44

Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.44, but opened at $7.64. Wheels Up Experience shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 2,227 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

About Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP)

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

