SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Down 2.7%

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) was down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $68.57 and last traded at $68.58. Approximately 8,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,120,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.51.

Several analysts recently commented on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.86.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $184.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

