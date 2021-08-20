Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Short Interest Update

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,200 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 764,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 233,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 6,682.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,112,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,319,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,098,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,286,000 after purchasing an additional 361,340 shares in the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.73. 851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.15). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $261.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.82 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Construction Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors.

