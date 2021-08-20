Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 3,271 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 412.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 138,042 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $3,430,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

BDSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $5.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.67.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. On average, analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

