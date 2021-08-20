Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.03. 154,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,216,675. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.46. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.45.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

