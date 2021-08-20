Valley National Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of SUSA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 599 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,454. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $100.11.

