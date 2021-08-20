Trust Co. of Virginia VA Sells 232 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 6,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012,134. The stock has a market cap of $248.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

