Valley National Advisers Inc. Reduces Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,261. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.12. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.75.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,376 shares of company stock valued at $78,383,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

