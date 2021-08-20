Valley National Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,302,294.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,711,860 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Shares of YUM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,056. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.79.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

