Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,212 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McAdam LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 820,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,991,000 after buying an additional 30,505 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.80. 55,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,249. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.42.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

