Allworth Financial LP Has $925,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1,696.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 591,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $24,580,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 211,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after buying an additional 18,204 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,912,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 150,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the last quarter.

SHY remained flat at $$86.20 during trading on Friday. 752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.06 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

