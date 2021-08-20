$6.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $6.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.29. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $6.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $26.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.89 to $26.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $26.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.88. 3,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,769. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $164.06 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

