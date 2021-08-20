Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $470.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $476.18. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.00 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.