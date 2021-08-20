Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several brokerages have commented on VECO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.45. 7,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,702. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

