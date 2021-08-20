MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. MyWish has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $716.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

MyWish Coin Profile

WISH is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

