Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Sells 225 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $153.65. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.40 and a one year high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.