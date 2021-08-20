Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

NYSE:SRC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,557. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

