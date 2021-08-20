Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

NYSE LLY traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.34. 30,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,121. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.49. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $260.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,291,461 shares of company stock valued at $315,289,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

