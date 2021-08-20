Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $17,259,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,537,369 shares of company stock worth $880,289,206 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.20. The stock had a trading volume of 148,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,317,973. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

