Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $11.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.89. The firm has a market cap of $143.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $146.72 and a 1 year high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

