Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Grows By 13.2%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 23.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 54,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 43.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

