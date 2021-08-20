Short Interest in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Grows By 13.2%

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:CCD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $29.97. The stock had a trading volume of 59,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company which engages in the provision of total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on March 11, 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.