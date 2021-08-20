Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 24.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,767,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,351,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,074,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares during the period. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 353,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 320,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 77,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.12. 172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,173. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $873.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other i3 Verticals news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

