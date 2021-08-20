8,000 Shares in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) Bought by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1,276.5% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 434,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after buying an additional 402,516 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,090,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,465,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QVAL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. 5,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31.

