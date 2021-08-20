AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AutoWeb stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,534. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.25. AutoWeb has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts predict that AutoWeb will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoWeb by 73.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

