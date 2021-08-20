Zacks: Analysts Anticipate L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Will Post Earnings of $3.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the highest is $3.28. L3Harris Technologies reported earnings of $2.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $13.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $14.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS.

LHX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total value of $636,867.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,576.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.84. 9,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,322. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $234.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

