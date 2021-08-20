Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:DESP opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Despegar.com has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $787.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

