Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Capitalization Achieves $41,778.78

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Naviaddress has a total market capitalization of $41,778.78 and $13,924.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naviaddress has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Naviaddress coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00058478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00015075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.59 or 0.00858887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00109467 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048366 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress (NAVI) is a coin. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 coins. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Naviaddress is a global digital addressing system that is being deployed onto the blockchain. It will provide people and businesses with freedom and ability to create, obtain, own, lend and sell their digital addresses. These are called naviaddresses – unified digital IDs for any place and object in real and virtual worlds. Once the addressing system is deployed on the blockchain, Naviaddress will enable people in the world living without addresses to obtain digital postal delivery naviaddresses, verified by a transaction on the blockchain at almost no cost. Usage of naviaddresses will enable local governments to provide more citizens with essential services and create new markets for e-retailers and delivery businesses. “

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

