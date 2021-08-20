Graviocoin (GIO) Price Hits $0.0290 on Top Exchanges

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $2.09 million and $464.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.37 or 0.00375999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

