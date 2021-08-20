Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $975.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report sales of $975.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $993.00 million and the lowest is $958.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $891.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AYI traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $180.05. 1,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,643. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.