Analysts Expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks posted sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.19.

NYSE:PANW traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.65. 6,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,495. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,630,382.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after acquiring an additional 621,184 shares during the period. Atalan Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $126,157,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 134.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 586,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after buying an additional 336,392 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 102.6% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 390,924 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $125,901,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 103.9% during the first quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 340,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $109,790,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

