Brokerages Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post sales of $4.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.57 billion and the lowest is $4.55 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $18.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $19.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

JLL stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.53. 1,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,816. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $90.86 and a one year high of $253.93.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.