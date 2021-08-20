Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $105.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

