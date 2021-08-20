360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Issues Earnings Results

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%.

Shares of QFIN opened at $19.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, CLSA lowered their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

