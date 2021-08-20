Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.62%.

Shares of ZEPP stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $596.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Zepp Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zepp Health stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Zepp Health worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

