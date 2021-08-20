JOYY Inc. (YY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:YY opened at $45.28 on Friday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

