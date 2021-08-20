JOYY Inc. (YY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the information services provider on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
NASDAQ:YY opened at $45.28 on Friday. JOYY has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. Equities analysts expect that JOYY will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
JOYY Company Profile
JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.