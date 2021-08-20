Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,940,601 shares of company stock valued at $3,602,034,675. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $151.06. 67,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,411,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.01.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.