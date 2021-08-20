Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.40.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,055. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.80.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.