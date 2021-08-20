Trust Co. of Virginia VA Invests $217,000 in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,973 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $99,000. WBI Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 94.4% during the first quarter. WBI Investments now owns 20,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 4,066.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.75. 557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $37.99.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

