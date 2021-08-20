Trust Co. of Virginia VA Buys 780 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BK traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.06. The stock had a trading volume of 157,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,915,405. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.92.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

