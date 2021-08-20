Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.800-$4.000 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.83.

Black Hills stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.25. 873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Black Hills has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.63.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $67,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Hills stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

