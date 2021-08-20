Governor DAO Price Reaches $0.75 on Exchanges (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, Governor DAO has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $172,781.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00140743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00148097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.90 or 1.00083270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.89 or 0.00921227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.05 or 0.06756674 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,868,698 coins. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org

Governor DAO Coin Trading

