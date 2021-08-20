AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $563.06 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post $563.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $552.42 million and the highest is $570.80 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $567.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $259,627.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.91. 5,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,488. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.21. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $232.72.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.