Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.56 Billion

Brokerages predict that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will announce $21.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.31 billion and the lowest is $20.42 billion. FedEx reported sales of $19.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $89.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $93.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.36 billion to $96.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 133.3% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $265.13. The company had a trading volume of 64,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a twelve month low of $205.06 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

