Bitradio (BRO) Trading 5.6% Lower This Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a total market capitalization of $72,031.55 and $23.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009999 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.04 or 0.00188093 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,314,710 coins and its circulating supply is 10,314,706 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

