Fera Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million (FERA)

Fera (CURRENCY:FERA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. Fera has a market cap of $1.18 million and $4,156.00 worth of Fera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fera has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Fera coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00140351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,339.18 or 0.99876464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.00920352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.48 or 0.06759391 BTC.

Fera Coin Profile

Fera’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,933,016 coins. Fera’s official Twitter account is @ferastrategies and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fera is www.ferastrategies.com . Fera’s official message board is medium.com/@ferastrategies

Buying and Selling Fera

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

