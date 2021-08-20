Arion (ARION) Price Reaches $0.0029 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Arion has a total market cap of $41,993.30 and $7.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arion has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00057974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.93 or 0.00140351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,339.18 or 0.99876464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.44 or 0.00920352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.48 or 0.06759391 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 14,465,560 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

