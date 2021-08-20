$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. Inovalon reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovalon.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inovalon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 742.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovalon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.33. The company had a trading volume of 98,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.50.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.